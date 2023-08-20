Pradhan slams state government, Jadavpur University for student’s tragic death

In the wake of a student’s tragic death in Jadavpur University (JU), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the state government is utterly helpless in resolving the mystery surrounding the incident of death.

He also criticized the Jadavpur University administration over this issue, especially regarding the installation of CCTV cameras. The incident of death has triggered a heated debate, leading Pradhan to express his profound criticism of the university administration’s handling of the situation.

The incident has also drawn the attention of the state government, with the minister pointing fingers at both the university authorities and the state government.

Advertisement

During a press conference held in Kolkata, Pradhan underscored the importance of Jadavpur University adhering to the guidelines established by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and ensuring the implementation of proper safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Minister Pradhan questioned the absence of CCTV cameras in the university premises and urged the administration to install surveillance cameras at the university’s entrances and surrounding areas.

“It should be clarified by the state government under what circumstances the CCTV cameras were uninstalled, violating the High Court order. The role of the anti-ragging cell of JU in remaining silent about the ragging issue must also be explained,” he stated.

“JU completely disregarded the UGC. As a regulatory authority, the UGC will investigate why the norms were not adhered to. The UGC is unwilling to accept the explanation provided by the JU authorities,” he remarked.

Minister Pradhan asserted that the state administration also bears the responsibility for maintaining a secure and conducive environment within the university premises.

He emphasized that the state government should take a proactive approach in collaborating with the university to address security concerns and enhance overall campus safety.

Jadavpur University, one of Kolkata’s prominent educational institutions, is now facing heightened scrutiny not only from its students and faculty but also from the central and state governments.

The incident has underscored the necessity for comprehensive reforms and a collaborative approach to ensure the safety and well-being of students on campuses nationwide. Pradhan also strongly criticized the Left Front and other Ultra Left students’ organizations for opposing the installation of CCTV cameras on the campus.