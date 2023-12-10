Potato prices in city shoot up abruptly

Potato prices have shot up in the city by minimum Rs 8 per kg after fear of loss of crop and vegetables due to unseasonal rain. An abrupt crisis in the supply chain of potatoes has already affected consumers in both whole-sale and retail markets. The crisis might also worsen if potatoes in cold storages across districts are not released by a section of store owners.

Chandramukhi potato variety prices range from Rs 25 to Rs 28 per kg in retail markets while potatoes of Jyoti species cost Rs 20 or Rs 22 per kg. Wholesale potato traders feel that there would be no way the prices may decline in coming months.

The state agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has already held a high-level meeting at the state secretariat to take stock of the situation. Sources in the state agriculture department said that farmers who had sown potato seeds during the end of November might not get good yield. A task force will monitor regularly so that potato prices could not rise indiscriminately in markets, the sources added.

