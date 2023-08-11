Post-agitation by workers, BJP appoints new president in Jadavpur

Rattled by strong demands by a section of agitating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, the state leadership appointed a new president for its organizational district in Jadavpur ahead of a visit by party national president JP Nadda on Friday. Sukanta Majumdar, state BJP president, appointed Manoranjan Joddar as president of Jadavpur organizational district in the southern part of the city, removing Kuntal Chowdhury. As the countdown for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled next year, begins, the saffron camp has decided to set up an organizational district in parliamentary constituencies each in the state.

The party has already appointed presidents for its newly-formed organizational districts in 42 Lok Sabha seats each. About four days ago, the state leadership of the party had appointed Kuntal Chowdhury as president of Jadavpur but a section of workers of the party hit the road protesting against the decision. The agitating workers staged a dharna at Salt Lake and demanded removal of Chowdhury. Faced with strong protest, the leadership on Thursday made a change by appointing Joddar president of Jadavpur. Jadavpur district president will look after the organizational activities in South Kolkata parliamentary constituency.

