BJP national executive committee member Mukul Roy today ruled out his leaving the saffron party amidst speculation in some political circles that he was looking to return to his old party. In a Press Conference he said it is mere speculation and rumour has been spread that he is going to tender his resignation from BJP soon and will join TMC again.

Speculation has been rife after Mr Roy left Delhi during a three-day meeting with the central leadership that as meant to chalk out a strategy for the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

“I returned to Kolkata for my eye operation tomorrow. I will demand an investigation into such defamatory and maligning reports being published against me that I am contacting senior leaders of the TMC. A pre-planned conspiracy has been plotted by some elements in the Trinamul Congress to malign my image. There are some elements in the Trinamul Congress and outside, who are deliberately trying to damage my political career in the BJP,” he said.

About the reports of his meeting senior Trinamul leaders, Mr Roy said, “I was the general secretary of the party and if I meet someone, then it will be a big news. And people will know about it. There is no question of me secretly meeting any senior leader. I have never tried to meet any Trinamul leader. My political future is safe in the BJP.”

He said that he earned huge honour from the saffron party and even former national president of the BJP Amit Shah openly praised him after BJP secured 18 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal. Asked why he removed posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah from his Delhi quarters, Mr Roy said it was the Delhi Municipal Corporation that replaced them following the Delhi civic election.

The question that remained unanswered is why Roy went to Delhi on Tuesday and flew back to Kolkata on Friday, but still could not attend the crucial meeting on Thursday. Home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda are chairing the meetings. Regarding current bi-weekly lockdown clamped in the West Bengal, he said if the state government was proactive before, then several Covid-19 pandemic deaths could have been prevented.