Police reshuffle

The state government today effected a reshuffle in state police with Javed Shamim being given additional charge of the anti-corruption wing, alongside his existing posting as ADG intelligence branch and additional director security, West Bengal.

Mr Shamim replaced R Rajasekharan, an IPS officer, in-charge of the anti-corruption cell. A shuffle has also been made in the post of additional deputy commissioner (ADC) to the Governor C V Ananda Bose.

A woman officer for the first time has been handed charge of the ADC to the Governor. Shanti Das, an officer of West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) was given the charge of ADC to the Governor. She replaced Manish Joshi, an IPS officer.

Mrs Das was an additional superintendent in the West Bengal Human Rights commission (WBHRC). Mr Joshi has been made additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.