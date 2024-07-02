Police reconstruct murder scene at Bowbzar hostel

Muchipara Police today conducted reconstruction of the crime scene with the 14 accused persons of lynching of a TV mechanic at Udayan hostel in Bowbazar.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts also visited the murder site at the hostel today to collect samples. Police, who were earlier prevented by the accused to gain entry into the hostel compound, said that they had evidence that the accused had worked in tandem to delete the footage of a CCTV camera installed at a nearby sweetmeat shop only to tamper with evidence to derail the probe, thus lent credence to the fact that they had a criminal mindset.

The police also said that they had committed the alleged act of deletion of footage by leaving the victim in a precarious condition without taking care to attend to him.

