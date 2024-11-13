Police prevent encroachment of defence land

The Indian Army in Panagarh has lodged a written complaint at Neamatpur Police Outpost, under Kulti police station after alleged encroachment in a parcel of defence land in Rahaman Para area in West Burdwan district.

Yesterday, a group of locals tried to erect a boundary wall on the parcel of land, when another group opposed it. After a clash between the two groups, Neamatpur police station officers along with Kulti police rushed to the spot and stopped the wall construction.

During inspection, Kulti police came to know that the land belonged to the Indian Army and immediately the Panagarh camp of the Indian Army was informed over phone.

A group of army officials rushed to the site and after inspection of the papers and measurement of the land it was found that the owner of the land is Indian Army.

On Tuesday afternoon, the army officials and Neamatpur police outpost under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate jointly inspected the land.

Later, a written complaint was lodged at Neamatpur police station along with photocopies of the map and deed of the land.

Policemen have been posted in the area. Sandip Karra, ADCP West of ADPC said Neamatpur police outpost has started a case and investigations have begun after receiving the complaint.