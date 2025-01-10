Logo

# Bengal

Police foil robbery bid, arrests five in Durgapur

SNS | Asansol | January 10, 2025 10:19 am

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) foiled a dacoity bid and arrested five criminals with firearms and ammunition from Coke Oven police station area last night.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police foiled a dacoity attempt and has arrested Ranjit Haridas, Jhanjhar of Bihar, Santosh Das of Jhajhar of Bihar, Vikki Shah of Jhanjhar in Bihar, Vijay Shah of Jhanjhar in Bihar and Dipak Das of Madhyamgram of North 24 Parganas.

One 9 mm pistol, one shooter pistol and 10 live cartridges have been seized from their possession.

Avisek Gupta, DCP (East) of ADPC said that receiving specific inputs the Coke Oven police station has arrested five inter-state dacoits. “We have forwarded them to court today and sought seven days’ police custody. They have gathered to commit major crimes, but police caught all of them from a hideout,” he added.

