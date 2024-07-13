Police do reconstruction at alleged crime spot

Police today conducted a chronological reconstruction of the said incident at the Taltala Sporting Club, the venue where the alleged brutality was unleashed as seen on the viral videos.

The reconstruction operation was conducted with the key accused Jayant Singh in tow.

After a closed door, a one-and-half-a-hour long reconstruction process at the venue, which resulted in the seizure of an iron rod, claimed police.

Asked to comment on his alleged close relationship with the ruling Trinamul Congress Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, the key accused said, “Having a photograph with a leader proves nothing. Anybody may have a photograph with a leader.”

Meanwhile, after alleged death threats to Dum Dum Trinamul Congress MP Saugata Roy and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, another allegation emerged, this time from a ruling party councillor from ward 24 of Kamarhati Municipality Bimal Saha. He alleged that he was not able to attend his ward office of the ITTUC allegedly due to fear created by the arrested Ariadaha strongman Jayant Singh and his associates.