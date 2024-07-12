Police advised to be vigilant: Alapan Banerjee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s chief adviser Alapan Banerjee today told newspersons that the police had been advised to be more agile and alert in view of the incidents like Ariadaha, North 24-Parganas, which happened in 2021.

The mastermind of the alleged incident, whose alleged brutality had created a considerable stir and consternation among the people, Jayanta Singh and his alleged aides, had already been arrested and are now in police custody, said Mr Banerjee.

“The accused was earlier arrested five times and the incident being shown in the media was from 2021. The person, who was allegedly being shown in the video bearing the brunt of the alleged brutality at a club, was a male and not a female. The fact that the incident happened three years ago and the circulation of the alleged video just three days before the bypolls was an attempt to spread canards and disinformation campaign against the state,” the chief adviser said.

Advertisement

Manoj Verma, ADG, law and order said that people were taking laws into their own hands was an issue to be worried about.

“For this, we have already discussed with our field officers and given necessary advice to them to deal with such cases,” Mr Verma told news persons at Nabanna.

In this context, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while leaving for Mumbai today to attend the wedding of son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani told news persons at the airport that the marathon coverage by a section of the news channels and circulation of the video of the alleged incident just before the bypolls, was an attempt by the BJP ecosystem to mar the poll prospects of the ruling Trinamul Congress in the bypolls.

Meanwhile, after the Dum Dum MP Saugata Roy of the ruling party, who had allegedly received an anonymous call threatening him to be shot down, the Kamarhati MLA of the ruling party Madan Mitra, too received alleged threat calls of being shot by an unidentified caller on Wednesday night and in the morning today.

Police have already arrested at least seven persons allegedly in connection with the Ariadaha incident.