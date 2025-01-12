Police action against SI over alleged misconduct

The Jalpaiguri Police have initiated departmental proceedings against sub-inspector Subarata Goon, posted at Rajganj police station, following serious allegations of misconduct. Late on Friday night, a woman from Siliguri, filed a complaint with the women police station in Siliguri.

The complaint alleged that SI Goon had sexually assaulted her at his residence. According to the victim, she was summoned to his house under the pretext of addressing a complaint lodged against her. A ‘Zero FIR’ was registered at the police station and promptly forwarded to the SP Jalpaiguri.

