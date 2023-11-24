Nadia PNB branch clinches multiple awards

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has added to its legacy of excellence by securing several prestigious awards during the first half of the fiscal year 2023. The bank, founded on 12 April, 1895, by the eminent freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai and other visionaries, has not only stood the test of time but has also embraced modernization and digital transformation.

PNB has been honoured with the ‘Green Ribbon Champions’ award for its outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability. Under the project PNB Palash, the bank has planned the plantation of over one lakh trees, showcasing its commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental conservation. In a celebration of linguistic excellence, PNB received the Rajbhasha Kirti First Prize for the year 2022- 23 at the Hindi Diwas celebrations during the Third All India Official Language Conference 2023.

This award underscores the bank’s dedication to promoting the Hindi language and fostering linguistic diversity. Acknowledging its unwavering support for the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), PNB was recognized as the Best MSME bank (runners-up) at the 9th MSME Excellence Awards.

This accolade affirms the bank’s pivotal role in fuelling the engine of economic development through backing small and mediumscale traders. PNB’s commitment to ensuring financial security for the masses was celebrated at the Atal Pension Yojana National Championships, where the bank received the Annual Target Achievement Award from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). This accolade reinforces PNB’s role in promoting social security through schemes like APY.

In the consumer segment, PNB secured the Industry Best Data Quality (DQ)-Index for the fiscal year 2022-23, as recognized by Trans Union CIBIL. This achievement attests to the bank’s dedication to maintaining high standards in data management and customer service. PNB’s influence in Nadia District is omnipresent, with a network of 63 branches and 81 ATMs spanning from Kalyani to Karimpur and from Anandapur to Plassey.

The bank has successfully embraced the digital era, offering a diverse range of digital products, including the PNB One app, internet banking, POS machines, QR code scanners, and digital lending products like e-Mudra, preapproved business loan, eGST Express Loan, e-PM SVANidhi, and pre-approved personal loans.

Moreover, PNB is actively involved in financial inclusion initiatives, implementing propeople social flagship schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, and maintaining a robust BC network with 270 BC agents in Nadia district. The bank remains committed to the holistic development of the people of Nadia and the entire nation.