Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light torches and candles for nine minutes as a symbolic endeavour to combat Covid- 19 on Sunday has evoked mixed response among doctors here. Condemning the same, some science forums have also termed it “unscientific.”

The PM has urged people across the country to turn off all electric lights, and light candles, lamps and mobile phone flashlights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to fight the “darkness of coronavirus”.

“It should be looked into seriously as people need to maintain social distancing. Earlier, the PM’s Janata Curfew call turned into people crowding places. Social distancing is the key to prevent the spread of the virus,” said- Dr Sandip Sengupta, secretary, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) unit of the Indian Medical Association and Dean of Student Affairs.

A senior NBMCH doctor and faculty, who did not wish to be named, said that though such a call had no relation with medical science, Mr Modi might have made the call to boost the morale of the people and unite them as they collectively fight Covid-19.

“There is a shortage of protective gear, and the PM has sidestepped issues of healthcare. His appeal has no scientific base, but it appears that the idea was to send across a message of unity, and boost people’s morale to dispel Covid- 19 fears,” said the doctor, who is a head of a department.

Some other doctors criticised the PM for not focusing on critical issues relating to the coronavirus pandemic like conducting more tests and safety of health workers.

“The Prime Minister dodged many important issues while delivering his message yesterday. More tests need to be done to gauge the actual scenario of infection in the country. Millions of migrant workers have walked to their villages, covering hundreds of miles. It is important to conduct their tests. Medical professionals are facing a crisis of personal protective equipment and masks. Many health care providers had expected that the PM would touch upon those issues, but he disappointed them all. His message stands unscientific and illogical,” said Dr Soymyadip Roy, an executive member of the Medical Service Centre, NBMCH unit.

Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha, one of the largest science organisations campaigning against superstitious beliefs in the region, went hammer and tongs against the PM.

“When people were waiting to hear what steps the government had taken to combat Covid-19, what arrangements were made for treatments and for frontline healthcare service providers during the lockdown, the PM talked about lighting candles, lamps and cellphone flashlights. Such a thing has no relation to medical science when it comes to fighting Covid-19. We strongly condemn such statements which reflect unscientific thoughts,” said the general secretary of the Mancha, Pradip Mahapatra.

Woman tests negative

A 25-year-old woman of Phansidewa, who died in the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) at the NBMCH yesterday, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, sources said. The RICU has been created for the treatment of COVID-19 patients or suspected cases. Family members said the doctors informed them that her lungs were damaged due to pneumonia.

Deb contribution

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Gautam Deb has donated Rs 1,21,000 including a month’s salary he draws as a cabinet minister to the West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) arrested several persons for allegedly violating the lockdown in various parts of the town today. Fourteen were arrested in the West Zone of the SMP, while some arrests were made in the East Zone too.