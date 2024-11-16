Plassey college completes NAAC first cycle

Plassey College, established in 2010, marked a significant milestone in its journey toward academic excellence by successfully undergoing the First Cycle of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) process. The accreditation process began with the submission of the Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA) on 6 January, followed by the self-study report (SSR) on 29 February.

The process culminated in an onsite visit by a Peer Team on 13-14 November. The three-member peer team included chairperson Prof K Pushpanadham, senior faculty of education at MS University, Baroda, Gujarat; coordinator Prof. Chandrakant M Yatanoor, registrar at the Central University of Karnataka; and member Dr Haren Saikia, principal of Mariani College, Jorhat, Assam.

The peer team conducted a thorough evaluation of the college under the leadership of principal Dr. Basant Kumar Pradhan and IQAC Coordinator Dr Abu Siddik. The assessment process featured a detailed PowerPoint presentation highlighting the college’s achievements and initiatives across various domains.

During the onsite visit, the peer team engaged with all stakeholders, including teaching and non-teaching staff, parents, alumni, and current students. Their comprehensive assessment covered areas such as teaching-learning processes, research initiatives, infrastructure, and student support systems.

The feedback provided by the peer team offered valuable insights and recommendations to further elevate the college’s standards. Their observations highlighted key strengths while offering actionable suggestions to enhance academic and administrative practices.

The successful completion of the assessment process was supported by the active participation of the president of the governing body, Nasiruddian Ahmad, along with other GB members and university representatives, who were present throughout the inspection.