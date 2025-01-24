India Posts feature Chandernagore college

The department of posts today released a special cover with pictorial depiction of the cancellation of Chandernagore College this afternoon.

The college becomes the fourth institution in the state and first among government colleges in the state to receive such recognition.

Advertisement

Riju Ganguly, Postmaster General, SB region was the guest of honour. The college has obtained A+ in NAAC ranking.

Advertisement

The college has set up a unique museum on the Indian freedom movement. The college is the only educational institution in the country that had remained closed for 23 years from 1908 to 1931 because of the connection of its students with revolutionaries. Chandannagore was a seat of revolutionary activities. Sri Aurobindo after being acquitted from the Alipore bomb case went to Chandannagore which was a French colony and finally left for Puducherry where he lived till he breathed his last in 1950.

Dr Debashis Sarkar, principal of the college said the old heritage building has been thoroughly repaired and houses the museum. Along with the revolutionary activities, the life of the people of Chandannagore and associated with various professions have been put up with models.

Tourists across the world are visiting the museum along with the students from different colleges. Fairs are held at the college where the local artisans get a chance to display and sell their products.