Special summary revision of electoral roll begins in Delhi

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll has begun across Delhi with the publication of its draft on Tuesday, and the qualifying date is set to be January 1, 2025, in this regard.

According to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), P. Krishnamurthy, SSR- 2025 aims to give opportunities for correction in electors’ particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the Electoral Roll. The period for filing claims and objections is between October 29 to November 28, his office said.The special campaign days in this regard will be on Saturdays and Sundays in November, that is on November 9 and 10, November 23 and 24.

According to Krishnamurthy, the primary objective of the SSR- 2025 is to include newly eligible and left out voters, who have completed or will be completing age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2025. He further said that another objective of the initiative is to give opportunities for correction in electors’ particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the Electoral Roll.

He informed that the Assembly Constituency wise draft electoral roll is available on the website of the department www.ceodelhi.gov.in while they can be accessed at designated locations including voter centers.The CEO also said that a person, whose name has wrongfully been deleted from the electoral roll can file an appeal under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 within the prescribed period of 15 days to the District Election Officer against the deletion of his/her name or submit Form-6 for inclusion of his/her name in the electoral roll any time during summary revision of electoral roll.