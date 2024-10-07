Patanjali University receives A+ grade by NAAC; becomes highest-rated yoga university in India

Patanjali University has been awarded an A+ grade with high marks by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), making it the highest-rated yoga university in India.

Addressing the university’s officials, teachers, and staff following the NAAC announcement, Chancellor Swami Ramdev emphasized that the primary objective of establishing Patanjali University is to develop a capable youth force that will lead India to become a prosperous and self-reliant nation.

He stressed that this is possible when the youth’s personality is yoga-based, fostering strength, character, and leadership in every aspect of life.

Swami Ramdev highlighted that today’s education is increasingly job-centric, but Patanjali University aims to cultivate leadership qualities in young people across all spheres of life.

He pointed out that the world needs youth who have a deep understanding of their heritage, the capacity to tackle present challenges, and the foresight to evaluate future ones.

The university’s goal, he said, is to educate youth who can not only guide the nation but also lead humanity on the global stage.

Swami Ramdev emphasized that while various institutions in society can contribute to enhancing specific areas of capability, it is only through the education system that holistic leadership of national and global circumstances can be nurtured, and Patanjali University is proof of this.

He explained that after the successful movements of yoga, Ayurveda, and Swadeshi, Patanjali University and other Patanjali institutions are now shaping the minds of young people.

Through Gurukul, Acharyakulam, and Patanjali University, they are cultivating youth who have the potential for global leadership with an Indian perspective. He expressed joy that over the past 20 years, Patanjali University has set global standards in the field of yogic knowledge.

Swami Ramdev also stressed that the purpose of Patanjali University is to integrate and harmonize ancient Vedic knowledge with modern science. Here, young people are immersed in a lifestyle that blends science and spirituality, ensuring the preservation and promotion of India’s rich ancient knowledge and cultural heritage.

He underscored the need for young people to understand not only fragmented aspects of India but the entirety of its cultural journey and collective wisdom.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna reiterated that Patanjali University was established with a specific purpose, and all members of the university must continuously strive to align themselves with its standards, never considering the achievement of any goal as final but always working towards further progress.

Dr. N.P. Singh, Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board and former IAS officer, remarked that the goal of higher education institutions in today’s global standards is to develop youth personalities that are responsible and productive citizens, beneficial to both the nation and the world.

Patanjali University, he noted, stands out as an exemplary institution in shaping such personalities according to global standards.

Professor Dr. Srinivas Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, remarked that Patanjali University truly deserved an A++ grade but received an A+ since institutions are typically rated conservatively in their first evaluation.