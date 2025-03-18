Namma Metro forced to withdraw recruitment notification that appeared to favour “outsiders”

In what can be termed a minor success, Kannadiga activists and Namma Metro employees union blocked the possible filling up of contract pilots in the city metro network by “outsiders” and got the BMRCL, the corporation that runs the transport system, to withdraw its recruitment notification seeking to employ 50 Loco Pilots.

Only a few days ago, on March 12, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited BMRCL issued a notification seeking applications from candidates for train operators (Loco Pilots) on a contractual basis for five years, sparking off protests from its employees’ union as it feared eligibility criteria may edge out local Kannadiga candidates.

Advertisement

The contract Loco Pilots are expected to be paid between Rs 35,000 to Rs 82,000 per month, depending on their qualifications and experience and the selection process would be a written test and interview. Applications were to be made online before April 4 and open to all those eligible from across India.

Advertisement

Employees union members alleged that the condition of knowledge of Kannada language was relaxed, pointed to giving“outsiders” an advantage, also because the 3-year experience criteria may rule out many local candidates. The relaxation of the local language requirement needed for the job is something that alerted the employees’ union.

BMRCL Employees Union shot off a letter outlining its opposition to the recruitment notification and demanded its withdrawal as it feared that candidates from cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and other North Indian cities would be preferred for employment.

And even the Karnataka government, stepped into the matter and urged the BMRCL to make amendments to the recruitment process so that the local Kannadiga candidates did not suffer. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “Our government stands firm on justice and fair representation – empowering Kannadigas and securing their rightful place”. Welcoming the decision of the corporation to withdraw the notification, the Deputy Chief Minister said in a social media post on X, “I had asked MD BMRCL to relook at the notification regarding the appointment of Train Operators on contract basis and to ensure that state guidelines are followed.”

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd is a joint venture between the Karnataka government and the government of India and builds, operates, and expands the Namma Metro network of the city, which is the second largest network in the country.