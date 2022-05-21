Patient seeks Rs 5.5L compensation from hospital

The Burdwan district consumer commission has prima facie, admitted today a complaint against neurosurgeon and director of private AMRI Hospital, Gariahat and against AMRI Hospital and issued notices to them in a case of alleged gross medical negligence.

Subhajit Ghanty, has sought compensation of Rs 5.5 crore, and claimed that he was wrongly treated for TB for 8 months resulting in complete paralysis for rest of his life.

He was present on the court today in a wheelchair along with his wife and 4-year-old daughter.

Dr RN Bhattacharya and AMRI Hospital will have to reply when this case is next heard on 11 July.

A 37-year-old PhD aspirant in pharmacy, Subhajit Ghanty became paralytic from neck down allegedly because a doctor at AMRI, wrongly put him on anti-TB drugs for 8 months when the patient was developing a non-malignant tumour in spinal cord.

Eventually CMC Vellore did the required surgery but it was too late as the young husband and father will have to live a painful life for the rest of years in a wheelchair.

Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore stated that the victim has never had TB, instead was suffering from plasmacytoma, a tumour in the spinal area between cervical vertebrae and thoracic vertebra.

The family has spent more than Rs 32 lakhs for his treatment.

He was the sole breadwinner of the family and after he had fallen paralytic there has been severe financial crisis in the family, said Dr. Kunal Saha, president of People for Better Treatment and winner of highest ever compensation of Rs 11.5 crore for wrongful death of his wife, Dr Anuradha Saha, awarded by the Supreme Court in 2013.

‘Living victim’, Shubhajit Ghanty has sought Rs 5.5 crore as compensation with his devastated family, says USA based Dr Kunal Saha.

The complaint case number is 107 of 2022 at District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, under Section 35 of Consumer Protection Act 2019.

The victims are residents of BB College Road, Ushagram in Asansol of Burdwan West.

There were no comments available from either the related doctors or AMRI Hospital authority on this matter so far.