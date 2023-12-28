Parliament a dark chamber: TMC MP O’ Brien

Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday criticised the government at the Centre over the suspension of 146 MPs from Parliament’s Winter Session over their demand for a detailed discussion on 13 December security breach and alleged that they have turned Parliament into a deep, dark chamber.

It is worth mentioning that O’Brien too was suspended, along with other party parliamentary colleagues. In his post on X, O’Brien said: “2001 Parliament attack: In three working days, a full discussion in Parliament. Prime Minister stated in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister in Lok Sabha. 2023 breach: Government silent. 146 MPs were suspended for demanding discussion and statements from the Home Minister.

Parliament turned into a deep, dark chamber.” At least 146 opposition MPs, from both the Houses, faced suspension from the recently-concluded Winter Session over their demand for a statement by Union home minister Amit Shah over the Parliament Security breach on 13 December. Two people had jumped from the visitors’ gallery of Parliament during the Zero Hours and also sprayed yellow coloured smoke all around.

The security breach coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack by Pakistansponsored terrorists. Lalit Jha, allegedly the main conspirator in the Lok Sabha security breach, was a resident of Kolkata. He was a teacher by profession and used to run a tutorial home at Girish Park. Delhi Police also interrogated another suspect Nilaksha Aich from the city for his connection with Jha.