Parents of the R G Kar victim threaten to move higher court

The parents of the victim of the heinous rape and murder at the state-run R G Kar Medical College Hospital on 9 August are shocked with the role of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the incident.

Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the R G Kar Medical College Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, former officer-in-charge (OC) of the Talla police station were granted bail by the court on Friday after the CBI failed to submit a charge sheet within 90 days.

They were arrested on charge of tampering evidences in connection with the rape and murder of the 31-year-old woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

While reacting to the development the aggrieved parents told reporters this evening, “We are deeply shocked with the role of the central investigating agency. They have been granted bail because the CBI could not act properly to give exemplary punishments to the culprits involved in the rape and murder of our daughter.”

“The court order proved that the CBI totally failed to investigate the case properly. We are completely frustrated with the role of the investigating agency and would move the higher court against it,” they said.

Junior medics including PGTs, house-staff, and interns attached with different government medical colleges also reacted strongly later this evening raising questions on the role of the CBI.

Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the prominent faces among the protesting junior doctors, told reporters, “We strongly condemn the role played by the CBI because it has failed to submit the charge sheet to the court within 90 days. We had wanted a court-monitored inquiry expecting justice for the heinous incident. We were frustrated when we heard the accused were granted bail today.”

The junior medics will announce their future plan of protest movements again by Saturday.