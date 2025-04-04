CBI coordinates return of two wanted fugitives from UAE via Interpol channels

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of two wanted fugitives, Suhail Basheer and Tofik Najir Khan, from the UAE through Interpol channels, the agency said on Friday.

Both of them are wanted subjects of Indian law enforcement agencies, including the Kerala and Gujarat Police force, the agency said.

Basheer, who was brought back to the country on April 2, was wanted by the Kerala Police in connection with a case of alleged rape of a minor girl registered at the Muvattupuzha Police Station in Ernakulam Rural District.

According to the CBI, the subject had been absconding since the case was registered against him, and the central agency issued a Red Notice through Interpol on December 2, 2024, at the request of the state police.

He was earlier geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by the CBI through Interpol.

In another breakthrough, the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI coordinated with NCB-Abu Dhabi to bring back the Red Notice subject, Tofik Najir Kha,n from the UAE.

Najir was wanted by the Gujarat Police in a case registered at Bavlu Police Station in Mehsana District for alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery, and cheating.

He was brought back from the UAE to India on April 2 and handed over to the Gujarat Police team.

Meanwhile, Red Notices issued by Interpol are circulated globally to all law enforcement agencies to track wanted criminals.

The CBI, which is the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL for assistance via Interpol channels.

More than 100 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels.