CBI disposed off 1,466 cases in 2024

In the year 2024, the Central Bureau of Investigation disposed off a record number of 1466 cases against the inflow of 836 cases, thereby bringing down the pendency to all-time low of 970 cases, agency’s director Praveen Sood said.

During his address on the occasion of the CBI Day, Sood had said that the probe agency’s conviction rate continues to be 70 per cent.

The CBI director said that 2024 was a historic year for the Law Enforcement Agencies in the country and also the CBI in many ways.

He emphasized that the enactment of the three new laws has provided legal backing to leveraging cutting edge technologies for investigation.

Sood added that many procedural changes and timelines prescribed in these laws will help accelerate, and deliver justice to the victims in a time bound manner.

Sharing about the Bharatpol portal launched earlier in the year by Home Minister Amit Shah, Sood said that the same facilitates a seamless communication between law enforcement agencies all over the country and the CBI, thereby enhancing collaboration with international organizations.

He informed that during 2024, the CBI could get 208 Interpol notices published and 30 fugitives extradited into the country successfully.

The CBI director added that this number will go up in the coming years due to strengthening of the procedures, training and better international coordination.

He said that CBI is primarily an anti-corruption body, and the number of traps and disproportionate asset cases registered in 2024 touched 276, which is a steep surge from 116, which was five years ago.

He said that overall the agency registered 502 anti-corruption cases during last year.

Sood said that CBI is primarily seen as an anti-corruption investigating agency, but is most of the time highlighted and gets appreciation for its working on special crime cases.

He said that the professional competence, impartiality and credibility of the CBI officers is evident from the fact that in the year 2024 111 cases were referred to the central probe agency by the constitutional court.

He said that, however, demand for CBI investigations from various forums is almost five times the numbers, sometimes even for those from the most unexpected quarters.