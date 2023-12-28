Panchayat workers to benefit from state health scheme

The state cabinet at a meeting in Nabanna, helmed by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, decided to bring all workers at the panchayat level under the state government’s health insurance scheme. The cabinet also decided to change its policy by incorporating options for transfer of government officers by bringing in more transparency.

Besides, the meeting also decided to revamp the benefits meant for workers at the tea belt in north Bengal under the government scheme Cha Sundari. According to officials at Nabanna that in a rejig to its policy, the government would provide patta of land to the workers and Rs 1.40 lakh.

Elaborating further on the decisions taken, Manas Bhunia, state minister for irrigation and waterways told the media that the cabinet decided to bring an estimated over 30,000 workers at the panchayat level to bring under the state health insurance scheme. “Besides, the cabinet also decided to incorporate the option of either shifting or transferring of officers stuck at the same post for years,” said Dr Bhunai

