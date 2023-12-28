Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Panchayat workers to benefit from state health scheme

The state cabinet at a meeting in Nabanna, helmed by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, decided to bring all workers at the panchayat level under the state government’s health insurance scheme.

SNS | Kolkata | December 28, 2023 9:30 am

Panchayat workers to benefit from state health scheme

Representative image

The state cabinet at a meeting in Nabanna, helmed by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, decided to bring all workers at the panchayat level under the state government’s health insurance scheme. The cabinet also decided to change its policy by incorporating options for transfer of government officers by bringing in more transparency.

Besides, the meeting also decided to revamp the benefits meant for workers at the tea belt in north Bengal under the government scheme Cha Sundari. According to officials at Nabanna that in a rejig to its policy, the government would provide patta of land to the workers and Rs 1.40 lakh.

Elaborating further on the decisions taken, Manas Bhunia, state minister for irrigation and waterways told the media that the cabinet decided to bring an estimated over 30,000 workers at the panchayat level to bring under the state health insurance scheme. “Besides, the cabinet also decided to incorporate the option of either shifting or transferring of officers stuck at the same post for years,” said Dr Bhunai

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Amrit Bharat train from Malda to Bengaluru

If all goes as planned, Bengal could get the first Amrit Bharat train this Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the first route of Amrit Bharat train from the state on 30 December, virtually.

# Bengal

Blood donation at Duare Sarkar camp

Beneficiaries of the state government's Duare Sarkar camp are voluntarily donating blood at the camp held under Shikarpur gram panchayat within the jurisdiction of Rajganj panchayat samiti in Jalpaiguri district.

# Bengal

New Covid variant: Experts advise 60+ to mask up

With a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 patients caused by JN.1, a sub-variant of novel coronavirus, in the country experts have advised people above 60 years with comorbidities must wear masks to prevent the virus that had ravaged the world during 2020 and 2021.