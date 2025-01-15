Over 3 L served at Sebaashray camps in 123 days

Over three lakh people visited the Sebaashray camps till today.

The free healthcare initiative entered its 12th day today. The initiative, the first of its kind in the country, has been the brainchild of Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbour and Trinamul Congress national general secretary.

The Sebashray camps will be held for 10 days in all the Assembly constituencies that fall under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

It kicked off with the Diamond Harbour Assembly seat from 2-11 January.

Now it is being held at the Falta Assembly seat. The Falta camp entered its second day today. Forty camps have been opened in Falta with 13,962 people being served till now. Free medicines were given to 11,596 people while 284 were referred for advanced medical care.

The people were examined by expert doctors. All the tests are done free and medicines are also given free-of-cost. If hospitalisation is needed that too will be done free also.

Long queues were seen in front of the registration desk since morning. The patients need to register their names and then they are given a unique identification number and a booklet containing the dos and don’ts regarding certain ailments. After Diamond Harbour and Falta, camps will be held in Satgachia, Bishnupur, Budge Budge, Metiabruz and Maheshtala.

There will be follow up camps for five days and all the constituencies are covered.

The initiative has received an overwhelming response from the people. People irrespective of economic status and political affiliation can visit the camps. The only criterion is the person will have to be a resident of that area.