Wholesales of passenger vehicle spike by 4% in May: SIAM

The wholesales of Passenger Vehicle (PV) in India spiked by 4 per cent year-on-year to 347,492 units in May as compared to the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesday.

In May 2023, the overall passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 334,537 units.

Two-wheeler sales rose 10 per cent to 1,620,084 units last month as compared to 1,471,550 units in the year-ago period, the industry body said.

Three-wheeler dispatches rose 15 per cent to 55,763 units in May as against 48,610 units in May 2023.

Speaking on the development, SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said, “Passenger vehicles have only witnessed a moderate growth, primarily owing to a high base effect of the previous year.”

SIAM reported a rise of 31 per cent in two-wheeler wholesales, totaling 17,51,393 units in April compared to the previous year’s figure of 13,38,588 units.

Utility vehicle sales saw a 21 per cent surge to reach 1,79,329 units compared to the corresponding period last year. However, passenger car dispatches saw a decline of 23 per cent.

Notably, last month, the overall passenger vehicle dispatches from companies witnessed a modest 1.3 per cent year-on-year increase, reaching a record level of 3,35,629 units.