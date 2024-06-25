Abducted businessman rescued

A businessman was kidnapped in the heart of the city followed by a ransom call to his home.

A joint operation by the anti-rowdy squad of Lalbazar and the Tiljala police station, the businessman was rescued. Police investigations led to his recovery from a hotel in Mukundpur. The businessman, Mohammad Irfan is a resident of Tiljala. According to police sources, the Tiljala-based businessman ran a call centre in the Narendrapur area. A few days ago, the police conducted a raid and shut down the call centre.

It is alleged that the Tiljala businessman had taken a loan of Rs 16 lakh from someone for business purposes but had not repaid it. It is claimed that to recover the money, the lender planned the kidnapping. Subsequently, with the help of a few others, the businessman was abducted on the evening of 21 June. After the kidnapping, a ransom of Rs 12 lakh was demanded over the phone to Irfan’s home. The businessman’s father was informed over the phone that to get his son back, he needed to pay the ransom of Rs 12 lakh. It was also alleged that they threatened to kill his son if the money was not paid. Following this, the family lodged a complaint with the police.

Advertisement

In this case, a total of eight people, including the main accused, have been arrested. Another eight individuals are still missing.