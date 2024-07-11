Delhi govt to hike pollution checking rates of vehicles

The Delhi government on Thursday said it has decided to increase the rates for pollution checking of vehicles in the national capital.

The new rates will be effective as soon as it is notified by the government.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “In response to the long-pending demands of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, we have decided to revise the rates.”

Advertisement

He said this revision was necessary to ensure that pollution checking stations can continue to operate efficiently and provide quality services to the public.

“We remain committed to maintaining Delhi’s air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards,” the Minister added.

The new pollution checking rates for vehicles are Rs 80 for petrol, CNG, or LPG (including bio-fuel) for two and three wheelers; Rs 110 for petrol, CNG, or LPG (including bio-fuel) for four wheelers and above categories, and Rs 140 for diesel-propelled vehicles, as per the Delhi government.

The current rates, revised in 2011, are Rs 60, Rs 80 and Rs 100 respectively. Before this, the rates were revised in 2005 to Rs 35, Rs 45 and Rs 60 respectively, it said.

“The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association had been advocating for an increase in pollution checking fees, as they had not been revised since 2011. A meeting was held with representatives of the Association on 20th June, where Transport Minister Gahlot assured them that their demands would be considered while also taking into account the public interest,” the city government said.

This increase in rates aims to balance the operational costs of pollution checking stations with the need to maintain accessible services for vehicle owners, thereby contributing to Delhi’s ongoing efforts to combat pollution and promote environmental sustainability, it said.