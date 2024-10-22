One killed, other injured in road mishap

Dharam Ruidas (14) has been killed and his elder brother Bishnu Ruidas (18) suffered serious injuries after a dumper run over them at Bhatas Colliery near Gourangdih under Barabani Police Station area.

The two brothers were riding a bicycle when the dumper coming from the opposite side lost control and crashed into them.

Younger brother Dharam Ruidas was killed on the spot, his elder brother Bishnu Ruidas was taken to Asansol District Hospital with critical injuries.

Advertisement

Both the teenagers were residents of Panuria in Gourandi. The driver and the helper of the dumper fled after the accident.

Barabani police have rushed to the spot and seized the dumper. Locals agitated and blocked the road demanding deployment of traffic police on the stretch.

The body of the younger brother has been sent to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem.

“We have started a case and seized the vehicle. Raids will be conducted to nab the driver and the helper,” said DCP (West) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.