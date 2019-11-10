The religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind today said it respects the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, but was dissatisfied over the fact that the apex court gave the disputed plot of land to Ramlala. The organisation pointed out that SC had clearly ruled that no temple had been demolished at the time of the construction of Babri Masjid and Namaaz used to be regularly held there. Even then, giving the plot away to Ramlala was not expected as it is in violation of the law.

Urging Muslims of the country to respect the law, the Jamaat stated, “A large number of Hindu brothers have been with us at the time of Babri Masjid debacle. “Hence,we feel it is our duty to show maturity in the steps that we take henceforth.” The Jamaat further pointed out that a number of facts presented in the verdict by the Supreme Court strengthen the rule of law in the country.