North Bengal varsity HoD nabbed after scholar’s death

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police have taken into custody Siddhartha Shankar Laha, who is the head of the department of rural development at the University of North Bengal.

This action was prompted by student protests after a research scholar at the university died under suspicious circumstances.

The authorities have filed charges against Mr Laha under Sections 376, 379, 306, 506, and 417 of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement

Recently, Babita Dutta, a research scholar, was discovered deceased by hanging in her rented residence situated near the University campus at Shibmandir.

Under the banner of the ABVP, students began protesting on the University campus, calling for the immediate arrest of Mr Laha and his dismissal from his job.

On 20 May, Dipta Dutta, the state secretary of ABVP, sent a letter to the Governor CV Ananda Bose requesting Mr Laha’s arrest and removal from the University.

The ABVP also showed their solidarity with Babita Dutta’s family and vowed to keep protesting outside the administrative building inside the campus.

According to her relatives, Babita was subjected to continuous physical and mental abuse by Mr Laha at her rented residence.

According to sources, the University officials requested Mr Laha to resign from various positions within the University after the occurrence.

At the early hours today, Mr Laha was apprehended by the authorities from his secret location.