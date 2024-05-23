NMC task force for mental well-being of medical students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) task force has decided to hold a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the mental health and well-being of students of medical teaching hospitals and institutes across the country.

The NMC has issued a public notice in this regard on 21 May and its Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has decided that the meeting would be held in hybrid mode with stakeholders, namely different medical students’ associations of medical colleges in the country and parents of the students.

The details of the meeting would be released through a public notice on the NMC website. The commission has asked interested stakeholders to submit their responses by 25 May through filling Google forms.

Earlier, deeply concerned with regular spurt in number of suicides and depressions among medical students across the country, the NMC regulating medical education in the country decided to conduct an online survey to assess their mental health and well-being.

The NCM had issued a public notice on Friday, directing medical colleges across the country to do the needful in connection with the survey among would-be doctors.

“Anti-ragging cell in NMC has constituted a National Task Force on mental and well-being of medical students. Task force has decided to conduct an online survey of medical students as well as faculty in medical colleges,” the commission stated in its notice issued by Aujender Singh, deputy secretary of the PGMEB and member secretary of the national task force. Sharing a Google Form link for feedback, the notice had asked all medical students and faculties of the medical colleges to submit their responses.

The identities of the participants would be kept confidential. The NMC said that the data collected from the survey will be used for research and analysis.

Hardly, one year ago, in a response to Right to Information (RTI) from the NMC revealed that 64 MBBS and 55 postgraduate medical students had committed suicides in the country between 2019 and 2023.