ABHA-ID for medical colleges must across India

The National Medical Commission (NMC), sole regulatory body for medical education in the country, has made Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)-ID mandatory for medical colleges across states and union territories.

The NMC in its public notice issued on 4 June has directed teaching hospitals to ensure ABHA ID as pre-requisites for registration of patients visiting for outdoor patient department (OPD), indoor patient department (IPD) and emergency services in hospitals attached to them.

In West Bengal, the state government has not yet implemented the central government scheme Ayushman Bharat in its healthcare facilities.

N S Nigam, principal secretary in charge of health, was not available for comment in connection with the NMC’s mandatory directive to medical colleges ensuring ABHA-ID for patients.

“…All medical colleges must ensure ABHA-ID as a prerequisite for registration of patients visiting for the OPD/IPD/ emergency services in hospitals attached to them. All patients, OP and IP, must have registration done with the ABHA-ID in addition to the hospital’s registration number,” a public notice issued by the NMC on 4 June, stated.

“For decisions in the assessment for the academic 2025-26 and thereafter, the patients and related clinical material authenticated with ABHA ID will only be counted,” the notice said.

The NMC has endorsed a strong need to have authentication of patients and other clinical material in the hospital for decision on the prospects of a college (increased seats in UP and PG, new college, annual renewal of permission and recognition to admit students).

According to the notice, the creation of the ABHA-ID is a very simple process and can be facilitated conveniently with the procession of Aadhaar cards that has already been extended to people on a large scale.

However, no patient should be denied treatment without ABHA-ID directed to all medical colleges. A patient’s Abha number is a 14 digit identification number, aimed uniquely identifying them as a participant in the digital healthcare ecosystem. It acts as a one stop shop to store all the health records of a patient digitally.

In October 2023, the commission had decided to notify the medical colleges about encouraging patients to register through a unique ABHA-ID. “This process through the HMIS data provides reliable data on the clinical material available in each college for the purpose of UG/ PG training,” the commission said.