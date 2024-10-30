NIA to probe Saltora blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of Saltora blasts in Bankura district today. The state’s Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari has alleged long back that it was a grenade blast and the NIA should probe the case.

On 30 August this year in Lipari area in Saltora police station area, people heard a huge sound of a blast and it killed Joydeb Mondal, a motorcycle rider.

The NIA investigation of the Saltora blast a few days before the Taldangra Assembly by-elections has created a political stir. On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah visited the state.

After the incident, Saltora police had started a case and have been probing the incident.

Sources said that the NIA sleuths will visit Bankura in the next couple of days and take over the blast case from Saltora police station.