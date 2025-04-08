Deserving, qualified candidates must be given jobs: Suvendu

West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday called for immediate job placements for deserving and qualified candidates who lost their jobs after the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court’s order to cancel the appointment of over 25,000 staff.

Mr Adhikari said: “The deserving and qualified candidates must immediately be given their jobs. This is our demand. BJP stands with the 23 lakh unemployed youth of the state. When BJP forms government, SSC will be held every year. In the revision petition filed in the Supreme Court today, we demand the state government submit the genuine list. Youth organisations have planned an apolitical movement.”

He alleged that the Supreme Court asked the Mamata Banerjee-led government to provide a list of genuine teaching staff whose jobs were sold to unqualified individuals for money, but they sacrificed them to protect fake and counterfeit recruitment.

“Several times, the high court and Supreme Court requested to produce segregated lists. They did not produce a list of the genuine teaching staff whose jobs were sold to undeserving people for money. Hearing was held 16 times by a bench of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and the sitting CJI Sanjiv Khanna. Mamata Banerjee’s own relatives are part of this fake appointment in Birbhum… Abhishek Banerjee’s name has come up. To save fake and counterfeit recruitment, they sacrificed appointment of genuine teaching and non-teaching staff,” he said.

Earlier today, BJP MLA and LoP, along with other BJP MLAs, protested against the state government.

They are demanding chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and accusing the TMC government of corruption. The protest follows the Supreme Court’s order, which led to the loss of jobs for SSC teachers.

Speaking during the protest, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said, “Mamata Banerjee should go to jail. She is the main beneficiary. Her nephew took a bribe of Rs 700 crore…”

Earlier, the BJP unit of West Bengal held a protest rally a day after the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court’s decision to quash the recruitment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) in 2016 for the state-run and aided schools.