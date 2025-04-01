BJP’s central leadership plans strong Hindutva message

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has announced the start of construction for a Ram temple on 3.5 bighas of land in Sonachura, Nandigram on the occasion of Ram Navami, 6 April.

He also planned to organise a grand Ram Navami celebration at the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency, Bhowanipore, in what is seen as a significant political move regarding Hindutva messaging in the state.

Advertisement

Sources said that BJP’s central leadership is to deliver a strong Hindutva message through Suvendu on Ram Navami, eyeing for 2026 Assembly elections.

Advertisement

The TMC spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh has criticised Adhikari’s decision to construct the Ram temple, alleging that he is using land originally designated for a hospital to push a political agenda. Simultaneously, the top BJP leadership in the state is reportedly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of Ram Navami invitations pouring in, making it challenging to decide which events to attend.

Adhikari’s office claims that invitations for his participation in Ram Navami celebrations have skyrocketed, putting him in a dilemma over which programmes to prioritise. As the event nears, there is growing curiosity within BJP circles regarding Adhikari’s plans. Sources from the party’s legislative wing suggest that Adhikari aims to traverse the entire state during the festivities, spanning from Cooch Behar to Kakdwip and from the hills to the coastal Sagar Island.

Between 5-9 April, he plans to attend Ram Navami events across multiple districts. His strategic outreach appears to be an effort to consolidate Hindu votes and establish a Hindutva narrative in Bengal, signalling his approach for the 2026 Assembly elections. Although Adhikari has not made any public statements regarding his Ram Navami itinerary, sources close to him indicate that Bhowanipore is a crucial destination. BJP leaders in south Kolkata anticipate that unless there are last-minute changes, Adhikari will be present in Bhowanipore on 7 April. The local BJP unit, divided into three organisational zones, has already started mobilising efforts for the celebration. Recently, Adhikari held a meeting with active BJP members of the constituency at Nizam Palace, where he emphasised his intent to intensify his political activities in Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold.

Adhikari’s recent engagements in Bhabanipur reflect this strategy. In February, he attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme from a local residence in Ward 70. He also visited Bhowanipore for an event on the eve of Holi. Now, with Ram Navami, he is further expanding his outreach, instructing BJP cadres in to organise large-scale celebrations. Apart from Bhowanipore, he is also hosting Ram Navami events in his constituency, Nandigram, while covering other parts of the state in phases.

Meanwhile, CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty has criticised both BJP and TMC for indulging in communal politics while the state faces growing economic and administrative instability. He accused both parties of exploiting religious sentiments for political gains while ignoring pressing livelihood issues. With hundreds of invitations to attend Ram Navami events across Bengal, Adhikari’s team is facing logistical challenges in finalising his schedule. BJP legislators have also invited him to their respective constituencies, though they remain uncertain about his final itinerary.

A BJP MLA remarked, “Suvendu-da has asked all of us to organise Ram Navami celebrations in our constituencies. While we have extended invitations, we are unsure how much time he can allocate given the overwhelming number of requests.” As the Ram Navami festivities unfold, Adhikari’s planned state-wide tour is expected to be a major political statement, setting the stage for a heightened Hindutva campaign in Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.