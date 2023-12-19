NIA quizzes Sehgal Hussein at Tihar jail

The sleuths from National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated Sehgal Hussein, the bodyguard of former TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal at Tihar Jail in connection with the explosives haul case. The NIA officials seized huge quantities of explosives in August this year and arrested a person from Mohammad Bazar in Birbhum.

In 2022, Special Task Force (STF) seized 81,000 gelatine sticks from Mohammed Bazar. After interrogating the driver, another 27,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, 1,925 numbers of gelatine sticks and 2,325 detonators were seized. Later, the NIA took over investigations of that case and arrested a number of persons from Birbhum’s Nalhati and Mohammad Bazar areas. Manoj Ghosh, a TMC gram panchayat member was arrested, supposedly close to district president Anubrata Mondal.

The NIA sleuths are trying to find connections between Anubrata Mondal and his associates with these illegal explosives dealers and users. For the past two days, the NIA has been interrogating Sehgal Hussein at Tihar Jail and has been recording his statements.

