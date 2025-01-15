NHPC’s free medical camp

NHPC’s regional office in Siliguri, under the guidance of executive director Anil Kumar Dash, organised a free medical camp at Mahananda Barrage Primary School, Fulbari yesterday, as part of its CSR & SD scheme.

The camp, held in collaboration with Neotia Getwell Hospital, Siliguri, witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of villagers from nearby areas.

The programme was inaugurated by Babitendra Kumar, general manager (civil), in the presence of officers and employees from the regional office. Mr Kumar welcomed the team of doctors from Neotia Getwell Hospital by presenting them with traditional khadas. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized NHPC’s commitment to societal welfare and encouraged villagers to take full advantage of such initiatives.

During the camp, 306 beneficiaries received free medical consultations and medicines. The camp provided primary health check-ups, including blood pressure monitoring, sugar tests, and weight checks. Specialist doctors in gynaecology, paediatrics, and medicine offered consultations, and free medicines were distributed.