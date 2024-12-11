NFR restores century-old ‘Baby Sivok’ steam engine

In a significant step to preserve its railway heritage, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has restored the century-old vintage steam engine, affectionately known as ‘Baby Sivok.’

This historic engine, now a key attraction of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), was unveiled on 7 December during the Ghum Winter Festival. The event was marked by a ceremonial flag-off by NFR general manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, as shared by the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NFR Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

The restored ‘Baby Sivok’ is proudly displayed at Ghum, providing tourists with a tangible connection to the DHR’s rich history. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the DHR has long captivated visitors with its engineering marvels and cultural significance.

Advertisement

Originally manufactured by Orenstein & Koppel in Germany over a century ago, ‘Baby Sivok’ served as a contractor’s locomotive for constructing the Teesta Valley and Kishanganj branches of the DHR. Its name is derived from Sivok station on the Teesta Valley line. After decades of service, the steam engine retired in the 1970s and was later displayed in Siliguri during the 1990s before being stationed as an outdoor exhibit at Ghum. Over time, it fell into disrepair.

Recognising its historical value, NFR transported the steam engine to the Tindharia workshop, where skilled in-house staff meticulously restored it. The restoration process carefully preserved the engine’s original charm while bringing it back to life.

According to CPRO Mr Sharma, the restoration of ‘Baby Sivok’ is a milestone in conserving DHR’s heritage. It not only safeguards a piece of history but also enhances the tourist experience by showcasing the engineering brilliance of the past.

To further promote the heritage of the DHR, NFR collaborates with various stakeholders, including tour operators, cultural groups, and local communities. These efforts underscore the importance of preserving history while enriching the cultural and historical value of the Darjeeling region.

The restored ‘Baby Sivok’ stands as a symbol of the timeless legacy of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, continuing to inspire awe among heritage enthusiasts and tourists alike.