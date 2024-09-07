New sales scheme

Government of India has reintroduced the Open Market Sales Scheme (Domestic) starting from August 2024 for Financial Year 2024-25 for price stabilization and increasing the affordability of the rice. The e-auction is to be conducted on 11 September for which the tender has been floated for sale of rice.

Traders /empanelled bulk buyers/ manufacturers of rice products, having GST registered shall participate in the e-auction separately for each region against the GST/Trade Tax registration of any State/UT. They can bid for fortified raw rice from 1 MT to 2000 MT against one PAN. In the scheduled e-auction on 11 September, a tentative quantity of 500 Metric Tonnes FRK Raw rice will be offered in the State of Sikkim.

The Reserve Price of Non-Fortified Rice (Raw/ Parboiled) is Rs 2,800 per quintal and Fortified Rice (Raw/ Parboiled) is Rs 2,873 per quintal respectively for all Crop Year plus applicable taxes including Market Fee @ 0.5% on Cost of stocks.

