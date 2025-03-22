National conference on sustainability at women’s college in Midnapore

A three-day national conference on “Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate Change, Clean Energy, and Environmental Sustainability,” hosted by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and sponsored by the Government of India, concluded today at Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women’s College.

The event, held from 19-21 March, was jointly organised by the departments of geography and zoology.

The conference commenced with a keynote address by Professor Debashish Chakravarty from the department of mining engineering and dean of alumni affairs at IIT Kharagpur. His speech highlighted the urgent need for sustainable practices in light of the global climate crisis and set the tone for the engaging discussions that followed.

Over the three days, a total of 16 resource persons delivered expert lectures on various aspects of sustainability and climate change, offering invaluable insights into environmental conservation and clean energy solutions. Furthermore, 75 scholars presented their research papers, contributing innovative perspectives on pressing environmental issues. The event also featured a student-led poster exhibition with 25 creative displays, underscoring fresh ideas for promoting sustainability.

With a total of 220 participants, the conference served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and academic dialogue.