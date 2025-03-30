Punjab secures 2nd rank in National TB Elimination campaign

Punjab has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against Tuberculosis (TB) by securing the second rank nationally in the 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign — “TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan”, as announced by the Government of India on World TB Day. Meghalaya emerged as the top performer in TB elimination.

The state’s relentless efforts in screening, detection, and treatment of TB cases were recognised at a grand ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where State TB Officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar received a certificate of achievement from Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda.

The campaign, launched on December 7, 2024, by Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh in Amritsar, aimed to accelerate TB elimination through intensified screening, early diagnosis, and improved care for vulnerable populations.

Dr Balbir Singh said that over the course of 100 days, health teams across Punjab screened approximately 28 lakh high-risk individuals, identifying 17,300 TB patients, who were then provided with timely treatment and nutritional support.

The campaign also focused on preventive measures, including TB preventive therapy for contacts and at-risk groups to curb new infections, he added.

The Health Minister credited the achievement to the dedication of frontline health workers.

Punjab’s success was measured on multiple performance indicators, including case detection rates, reduction in TB-related deaths, and coverage of preventive treatment.