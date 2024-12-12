New centre to treat liver diseases at Sonarpur

With steady spike in number of live diseases across the country, J C Martin Centre for Liver Research and Innovations (JCMLRI) located on the campus of Indian Institute of Liver Diseases and Digestive Sciences (IILDS) at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, is all set to cater modern diagnosis, treatment and research for thousands of patients suffering liver ailments across the eastern region.

The Liver Foundation, West Bengal, a non-profit has developed both IILDS and JCMLRI.

On Wednesday, the academic building of JCMLRI, named after the US-based prominent scientist philanthropist John C Martin, was inaugurated for carrying out basic and translational research on liver diseases and allied health sciences using state-of-the-art technologies and innovative strategies, said Malay Kumar De, former chief secretary and chairman, governing board of the centre.

“There has been a rapid spurt in fatty liver diseases across the country but we don’t have adequate infrastructure for proper diagnosis, treatment and innovative research works. Our new centre JCMLRI is equipped with well-known medics, researchers and technocrats associated with prominent institutes,” said Prof (Dr) Abhijit Chowdhury of IILDS as well as JCMLRI and former head of hepatology department at SSKM Hospital.

Lillian L Lou, head of the John C Martin Foundation, while addressing the programme said, “The new centre will also perform well in future with innovative research work for development liver diseases’ treatment.”