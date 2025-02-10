CK Birla Hospitals & Prerona organise health camp

We are part of a world where millions have been suffering from preventable diseases because of the lack of access to healthcare. Recent surveys show that nearly 75 per cent of health issues can be fixed with proper medical treatment. Recognising the urgent need, CK Birla Hospitals collaborated with a dedicated NGO called Prerona to organise a transformative health camp. The camp delivered important healthcare services to underserved communities. The collaboration specialises in bridging the healthcare gap and delivering the best possible results to those who need it the most.

In several regions of West Bengal, access to healthcare remains a major issue. Around 1 in 5 people in low-income areas find it hard to receive basic medical services. The disparity results in increasing healthcare costs and worsening health outcomes. The health camp is now in its sixth year and aims to reach other parts of the state as well. The secretary of Prerona, Sanjay Roy, said: “We believe in the ideologies of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in our way of life. That’s why we have exhibited the good deeds and quotes of these famous personalities.

Our NGO has been reaching the most remote corners of the state to serve needy people during super cyclone periods.” The health camp, which was organised on 9 February, provided crucial services like blood pressure screening, blood glucose tests, cholesterol assessment, and BMI calculation. Visitors could access specialisations such as general medicine and eye check-ups.

Apart from the health camp, a blood donation camp was also part of the initiative. The event was successful with the presence of former Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Chakraborty. A needy mother was even helped to continue her twin children’s education with the help of the NGO Prerona. CK Birla Hospitals and Prerona focus on quality care and preventive health initiatives with community outreach. The health camp served more than 200 individuals and encouraged volunteering and donation.