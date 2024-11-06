Negligence death cry at SSKM

A 46-year-old patient, Sushil Haldar died at SSKM Hospital on Tuesday allegedly without getting any medical attention.

The patient, a resident of Garia, was taken to the N R S Medical College Hospital on Monday night showing symptoms of bleeding from mouth and nose.

He was taken to the SSKM Hospital after the concerned doctors at N R S Medical College Hospital denied his admission, his relatives alleged.

But he didn’t get any bed at the SSKM Hospital and then relatives took him to the N R S Medical College Hospital again.

This time he was again denied admission to the N R S Medical College Hospital and rushed to the SSKM Hospital today.

But the SSKM Hospital also could not arrange any bed for him to give emergency treatment.

Finding no other alternative, his relatives rushed to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence at Kalighat requesting her intervention.

Her office at Kalighat reportedly wrote a note to the SSKM Hospital authorities directing them to admit the patient to the hospital.

But the patient didn’t get minimum treatment at SSKM Hospital despite the directive, the relatives alleged.

He was taken to the emergency ward at SSKM Hospital after his condition deteriorated without getting any treatment since Monday night. Finally, he died soon after he was taken to the emergency ward.

SSKM Hospital authorities denied allegations of negligence in treatment of the patient and claimed he died of a cardiac attack.

The incident occurred hardly four days after the state health department launched an online central referral system of patients seeking admissions to five teaching hospitals – SSKM, Medical College Hospital (MCH), N R S Medical College, R G Kar Medical College and Calcutta National Medical College in the city on 1 November.