Singer-composer Pratul Mukhopadhyay passes away

Noted singer, composer and lyricist Pratul Mukhopadhyay passed away at SSKM hospital this morning after a brief illness.

He was 82 years old. Mukhopadhyay was admitted to the hospital with age-related ailments. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had gone to see him on Thursday.

Hospital authorities said the end came at 8 am. State ministers Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen along with Trinamul Congress MP Dola Sen went to SSKM hospital to pay their last respects. His mortal remains were kept at Rabindra Sadan so that his admirers could pay their last respect to him.

Mukhopadhyay brought a new style in Bengali singing. His song Ami Banglay gan gai has received global recognition.

Mukhopadhyay used to attend the meetings that had been organised by the Rajarhat Jalajami Bachao Committee in the 1990s. Nilotpal Dutta had organised the movement when the Left Front ousted the farmers and workers of bheris to set up New Town. He later joined the movement launched by Trinamul Congress against the forcible acquisition of land at Singur. In December, Mukhopadhyay attended Sangeet Mela and sang songs.

He will be remembered for his simplicity and the unique style of singing.