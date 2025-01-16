Critically injured app delivery boy gets berth at SSKM

A 38-year-old critically injured online-food-delivery boy finally got admitted to SSKM Hospital’s trauma care centre after rushing from one hospital to another seeking a berth for emergency treatment for about nine hours since 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Abinash Majhi, a resident of Shyamnagar in North 24-Parganas district, sustained severe injury on his left leg with profuse bleeding after a truck dashed his two-wheeler in Barrackpore from behind in which he was riding to deliver food to his consumer around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was rushed to the state-run B N Bose State General Hospital for emergency treatment but he was allegedly denied treatment there by doctors who were on duty at the emergency.

His family members alleged that the doctors advised them to take him other hospital.

He was then taken two other private hospitals in the Barrackpore area but he could not be admitted to the two private healthcare facilities respectively. He was then rushed to the government R G Kar Medical College Hospital where doctors advised him to amputate his left leg.

Getting scared with the advice of the doctors at the teaching hospital his family members took him to another private hospital along the E M Bypass around 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

But they could not get the patient admitted to the private hospital because of highly expensive treatment charges. He was then taken to the SSKM Hospital around 4 a.m. where he was given preliminary medical attention. He was kept lying on a trolley there at the SSKM Hospital.

The family members alleged that around 5 a.m. the SSKM Hospital authorities informed them about non-availability of beds there. Finally, around 9.30 a.m. he was given a berth at the hospital after lying on the trolley with severe pain and bleeding for five hours since 4 a.m. when he was brought to the premier government hospital.

Doctors at the hospital advised him for an emergency surgery to amputate his left leg.