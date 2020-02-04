As the health department steps up surveillance along areas along the Indo-Nepal border, the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri has sought six ventilators for the isolation ward in view of the Novel Coronavirus (2019- nCoV) spread across the world.

There is a lone six-bed (four male and two female) isolation ward for north Bengal at the premier health institution, where preparations have been made for treatment to be led by a nodal officer. NBMCH authorities, however, said no suspected case of the coronavirus has been reported so far.

“We have made all the necessary arrangements at the isolation ward, including personal protective kit, which includes N95 masks, eye protection, gloves, footwear and gown. But we have made a proposal to the health department for six ventilators,” NBMCH superintendent Dr Kausik Samajdar said today.

Although there are around 15 ventilators installed at different units of the NBMCH, the authorities have stressed on dedicated ventilators for the isolation ward. “No case of people with symptoms of the disease has been reported so far,” Dr Samajdar said. Along with camps in areas bordering Nepal, both in the Hills and the plains of Darjeeling district, medical teams are also screening passengers at the Bagdogra Airport.