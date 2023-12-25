NBDD minister Udayan Guho to allot Rs 25 crore more for Malda

Minister in Charge for North Bengal Development Department Udayan Guho today said that his department would allot nearly 25 crore more for Malda district in this financial year.

NBDD minister Mr Guho today visited Malda district and laid the foundation stone for a road at Alinagar in Kaliachak. Addressing the audience Mr Guho said: “We have adopted a resolution over allotment of more funds for the development of each Assembly segment in Malda district. We would allot Rs 20 to 25 crore by March 2024.”

Mr Guho also urged the people to extend cooperation to minister of state for NBDD Sabina Yasmine and the agencies engaged in construction of various on going projects in Malda district.

“I assured that more funds would be allotted when the pending works will be completed in Malda district,” he added. Mr Guho accompanied by Ms Yasmine visited the ongoing construction of the Science Building of Malda College today. NBDD minister Mr Guho held a meeting at Uttarkanya yesterday to adopt resolution over allotment of funds for other districts in North Bengal.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr Guho, quoting Swami Vivekananda, criticized the programme for Geeta Path in Kolkata. “Had they organised football tournament, it would have developed health for the youths,” Mr Guho said.