National tennis tournament at Serampore

The first national-level men’s singles and doubles, Rs 1 lakh prize money tournament was held at Serampore sub-divisional tennis club.

The club was founded in 1962 and presently affiliated under the Bengal Tennis Association. Some players of this club participated and won national trophies. Some of the players of this club have served as the referees at the Wimbledon, US open, Australian Open and other best ATP tournaments. The club has earlier organised all India U-14, U-16 boys’ and girls’ singles.

National ranking players and ITF-playing players are the participants of this tournament.

In the singles final, Ritobroto was crowned the champion. In the doubles final Ritobroto-Fardin pair in straight sets defeated Assam’s Siddanth and Tamilnadu’s S D Akhilesh. The game was conducted by international referee Saibal Bandyopadhyay.

The championship trophy was handed over by Sudarshan Ghosh, Bengal Tennis Club secretary and Chandannagar commissioner of police Amit P Javalgi.

The Serampore sub-divisional tennis club secretary, Sapu Banerjee and Mrinal Sen, the club president, said, “We are trying to motivate students towards games and sports. There are many hidden talents among the students and youngsters, who are capable enough to shine in national and international tennis and bring name and fame.”